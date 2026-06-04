NOTE invests in Wolverhampton and rebrands Kasdon Electronics

The upgrade includes automated optical inspection, AOI, and advanced X-ray inspection equipment, according to a press release from the company. Kasdon was acquired by NOTE in October 2025, as Evertiq reported, and has a strong position in the defence sector, which accounted for approximately half of its revenue at the time of acquisition.

Together with the acquisition of STI Enterprises in March 2026, the investment strengthens NOTE's position in the UK market across defence, industrial, communications, medtech and greentech.

"The move to NOTE Wolverhampton underlines our long-term commitment to the UK market and strengthens our position as a leading European EMS partner," said Johannes Lind-Widestam, President and CEO of NOTE, in a press release.

The Wolverhampton investment is the latest step in a period of active expansion for NOTE. In May, the company inaugurated a new factory in Torsby, Sweden, doubling the production floor space at that site.