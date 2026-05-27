NOTE inaugurates new factory in Torsby, doubling production capacity

The new facility, located in Inova Park south of Torsby, is built according to NOTE's LEAN-based concept with a high degree of automation. The construction project resulted in a building roughly the size of a football pitch – approximately 7,000 square metres. It was the second major expansion of the Torsby site in recent years, with the previous extension already filled to capacity by the time it was completed.

“The new factory in Torsby is a clear example of how NOTE invests in the long term to meet the growing requirements of our customers regarding delivery capacity, technical excellence and local production. It is an initiative that supports both our customers and Sweden’s industrial counterpart power,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, President and CEO of NOTE.

The Torsby factory has long experience in electronics for demanding environments, which the company describes as central to its work in defence and medical technology. NOTE positions the investment as part of a broader strategy for profitable growth in a market shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruption and increasing demand for local production.

“We are further strengthening our position in socially critical segments, creating more skilled jobs and increasing the attractiveness of the region,” says Karin Nichols, CEO and Site Manager of the Torsby facility.

NOTE is one of Sweden's larger EMS providers and operates across multiple sites in Sweden and internationally.