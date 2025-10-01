Note expands in the UK with acquisition of Kasdon Group

Kasdon offers turnkey solutions and operates from its facility in Willenhall, near Birmingham, with advanced equipment and ongoing expansion. The acquisition strengthens Note's position in the UK EMS market and adds strategic depth in a high-demand segment.

Kasdon reported revenues of just over GBP 12 million in 2024/2025 and has ambitious growth plans. The company has approximately 50 employees and is led by Steven Stockley and his son Ryan, who will remain post-acquisition.

The initial purchase price is GBP 28.2 million, with a potential earnout of up to GBP 5.9 million, bringing the total to GBP 34.1 million. The transaction is subject to approval under the UK National Security and Investment Act and is expected to close in mid-October 2025.