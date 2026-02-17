US data centre power consumption is projected to more than double by 2030. AI data centres are not only energy-intensive, but they also present sharp demand spikes that the existing grid infrastructure is not designed to accommodate. This raises the risk of outages and forces utilities to upgrade equipment and build new power plants.

Skeleton claims its energy storage solutions can smooth power demand and cut energy consumption by up to 45%, reducing grid stress while increasing data centre computing efficiency.

“Access to reliable power is increasingly becoming the primary bottleneck for AI infrastructure expansion in the United States,” said Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. “The unprecedented level of electricity demand and grid strain—especially from AI data centres—makes the U.S. our fastest-growing market by far and is driving massive opportunity for Skeleton Technologies.”

The CEO continues to state that the company is moving quickly to build local manufacturing, strengthen customer relationships, and position itself as a strategic partner in America’s energy security and AI competitiveness.

Skeleton says that the US already is a core market for the company, with more than 100 MW of systems deployed across the country. Roughly half of its revenue comes from North American customers.

The company’s technology is based on proprietary Curved Graphene and does not use lithium, cobalt, manganese, or other critical raw materials, which it says allows secure production outside China-centric supply chains.

The Houston facility follows Skeleton’s November 2025 opening of two European factories, including a USD 270 million facility in Germany and a USD 60 million plant in Finland. The company has raised USD 400 million in capital from investors such as Siemens and Marubeni, reflecting an accelerated global scale-up of its mission-critical power solutions.

As the next step in its expansion, Skeleton will establish manufacturing capacity for AI data centre solutions in the US in the first half of 2026.