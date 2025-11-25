Skeleton Technologies opens SuperBattery factory in Finland

The company said the facility is also the first worldwide to industrialise backup power systems for mission-critical computing and emerging sectors such as nuclear fusion.

The opening of the Varkaus plant represents an expansion of Europe’s domestic battery manufacturing capacity. By localising advanced battery production in Finland, Skeleton looks to strengthen European manufacturing independence, support the growth of AI infrastructure, mobility, and grid stability, and reduce reliance on global supply chains.

“AI, mobility, and the grid of the future all require extreme power, reliability, and sustainability,” said Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. “Our Varkaus factory is a cornerstone for sovereign European AI infrastructure.”

The factory occupies a site previously operated by European Batteries Oy, an early European producer of lithium iron phosphate batteries. Skeleton said its investment revives a legacy industrial location and restores battery manufacturing activity to the region.

SuperBattery technology produced in Varkaus incorporates NBXCELER niobium oxides supplied by CBMM. According to CBMM, niobium-based materials improve battery safety, durability, and charging speed, making them suitable for high-demand industrial and AI applications.

Skeleton currently employs more than 65 people in Finland and expects its Varkaus workforce to exceed 200 by 2029. The company stated that the new plant will supply up to one gigawatt of energy storage capacity for AI data centres, grid stability uses, mobility solutions, and defence applications.