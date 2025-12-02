Skeleton opens €220 million Leipzig factory

With a fully European value chain, Skeleton’s supercapacitors use no lithium, cobalt, manganese, or other critical raw materials, and are based on the company’s patented Curved Graphene material.

In 2026, US hyperscalers are expected to invest USD 330 billion in AI infrastructure, while Europe will invest barely USD 10 billion. European investment must rise significantly, but the continent faces two structural challenges. First, electricity bills will increase further as energy-hungry AI data centres drive up demand. Second, only a small share of the value of AI data centre infrastructure is manufactured in Europe.

“Skeleton’s Leipzig factory addresses both challenges. The plant manufactures our latest graphene-based supercapacitors, used in GrapheneGPU, enabling AI data centres to cut total electricity consumption by 44% by smoothing power peaks and reducing stress on the electrical grid. At the same time, it keeps a core part of the value chain in Europe. By eliminating power peaks and overheating, GrapheneGPU unlocks 40% more computing power from the same investment in other GPUs,” Skeleton Technologies’ CEO Taavi Madiberk said in a press release.

Opening the Leipzig supercapacitor facility follows the recent opening of the company's SuperBattery facility in Varkaus, Finland. The Leipzig SuperFactory will create 420 jobs in Saxony and is designed for an annual output of up to 12 million cells. Leveraging Siemens Xcelerator, a curated portfolio of services, software, and IoT-enabled hardware from Siemens, the new plant reinforces Europe’s advanced industrial base.