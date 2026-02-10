Neways starts deliveries of Saab’s UTAAS systems for CV90

According to Neways, the deliveries are part of a partnership with Saab established in 2024 and cover multiple key sub-systems for UTAAS destined for CV90 vehicles operated by several NATO countries. The scope also includes testing of complete UTAAS systems for the Slovak Army.

The company said it has completed the first deliveries under the contract from its recently opened 22,000-square-metre production facility in Slovakia. The site is intended to support the industrialisation and scaling of UTAAS production to meet increasing demand.

Neways stated that the expansion of UTAAS production in Slovakia strengthens the local industrial footprint and supports long-term sustainment of the CV90 fleet across multiple European nations.