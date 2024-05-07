Neways adds Saab to its customer portfolio

Neways says it will support Saab with the delivery of various vision and optics related products for defense vehicles. These products include everything from video displays, display oculars, accelerometers and various specialised cable harnesses, a press release reads.

Deliveries under the multiyear contract will take place out of Neways' production facility in Slovakia. The Dustch company is currently constructing a new 22,000-square-metre production facility that can support further ramp-up volumes in the future.

Neways says it will support Saab throughout the lifecycle of its products.

“I am proud that Neways is selected by Saab as supplier of complex electronics. We will make our full spectrum of services available: from design, initial prototyping, at-scale production, testing, all the way to service and repair. Our new large-scale production facility in Slovakia is perfectly set-up to deliver on these capabilities and support Saab in its further growth,” says Hans Büthker, CEO of Neways, in the press release.

The deal’s financial details have not been made public.