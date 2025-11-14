Neways Electronics opens new manufacturing facility in Slovakia
Neways Electronics has officially opened its new 22,000-square-metre manufacturing facility in Nová Dubnica, Slovakia, expanding its production capacity for customers. The site includes a 2,250-square-metre high-grade cleanroom and is intended to support clients such as ASML, Saab, Rheinmetall, Thermo Fisher Scientific and VDL.
The company has operated in Nová Dubnica for nearly three decades. According to Neways, the new facility is part of a broader strategy to meet rising customer demand and improve operational efficiency.
According to Neways, the new facility is uniquely equipped to serve the company's customers in the semiconductor and defence sectors.
“We are proud to open our new manufacturing facility in Nová Dubnica, Slovakia, an important milestone in our growth strategy. Combining a high-tech facility with efficient large-scale operations, enables us to support our customers as they ramp up growth in their most technologically sophisticated products families. The inauguration of our new facility not only strengthens our global manufacturing footprint but also propels our ambitious expansion plans further,” says Hans Büthker, CEO of Neways, in a press release.