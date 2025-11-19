© Scanfil
Scanfil expects MB Elettronica acquisition to close in January 2026
EMS provider Scanfil says that its acquisition of Italian electronics manufacturer MB Elettronica (MB) is now expected to be completed in January 2026, following a slight delay.
The deal has received regulatory approval, and the remaining closing conditions are expected to be met before finalisation.
The Finnish EMS noted that a fire occurred at one of MB’s facilities in Cortona on 17 October. According to MB’s management, operations have continued without major disruption, something that Evertiq reported on.