MB Elettronica fully operational again – two weeks after fire

The company’s CEO, Roberto Banelli, announced the recovery in a message to employees and local residents, thanking them for their support and collaboration during the shutdown.

The October fire destroyed the exterior section of the facility’s warehouse, burning stored materials including circuit boards, cables, and pre-packaged wiring. Two forklifts stored inside were also damaged by heat and smoke.

Investigations coordinated by the authorities and carried out by the fire brigade are continuing, La Nazione reports. While arson has been ruled out at this stage, authorities are examining whether an electrical fault or short circuit may have triggered the fire.

In his message – quoted by La Nazione – Banelli emphasised that the company’s broader operations never ceased. “By Monday morning, all the workers were already working at another site,” he wrote, explaining that production lines were redistributed across MB Elettronica’s four other Cortona facilities and a newly prepared plant. Thanks to that rapid reorganisation, he added, “two weeks later, we were fully back up and running.”