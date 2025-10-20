Fire at MB Elettronica’s Camucia plant caused extensive damage

The fire, which started around 6:30 pm — possibly from stored waste or materials — was contained by firefighters from Arezzo, Cortona, and Castiglione del Lago by 8:00 pm. No injuries were reported, as the plant was closed, and evening shift workers were safely evacuated, according to a report from Arezzo24.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. The Municipality of Cortona advised residents in downwind areas to avoid outdoor activities and harvesting produce.