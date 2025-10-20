Fire at MB Elettronica’s Camucia plant caused extensive damage
Further details have emerged about the fire at MB Elettronica’s Camucia facility in Cortona, Italy, which broke out Friday evening. Flames, reportedly preceded by an explosion, engulfed a warehouse and were visible for kilometres, producing thick smoke over the surrounding area.
The fire, which started around 6:30 pm — possibly from stored waste or materials — was contained by firefighters from Arezzo, Cortona, and Castiglione del Lago by 8:00 pm. No injuries were reported, as the plant was closed, and evening shift workers were safely evacuated, according to a report from Arezzo24.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. The Municipality of Cortona advised residents in downwind areas to avoid outdoor activities and harvesting produce.
"The fire started outside the plant, in a warehouse, but then the smoke and heat spread inside. We are in the process of clearing it out; the fire is under control; we will investigate the cause. The priority is to ensure there are no environmental risks, given the nature of the materials involved. We are monitoring the fumes and the level of air pollution," the Fire Department told Arezzo24 at the time of the incident.