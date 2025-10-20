Fire reported at MB Elettronica’s Cortona plant

According to Scanfil, no injuries were reported and all staff are safe. The company added that the MB team is assessing the extent of the damage and working to minimise disruption to operations.

Scanfil announced the acquisition of MB Elettronica on 13 July 2025. The transaction is still pending and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Finnish electronics manufacturer said it will provide further updates at a later stage.