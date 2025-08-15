Polymatech completes PCB manufacturing facility in Estonia

The 10,000-square-foot cleanroom is equipped with machinery capable of producing up to 50,000 square meters of multi-layer High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs annually. The facility is designed to serve high-reliability markets, including defence, aerospace, automotive electronics, telecommunications, semiconductor manufacturing, industrial electronics, and security.

Production capabilities include high-speed PCBs, advanced HDI PCBs, high-frequency PCBs, and multi-layer configurations of up to 48 layers. The company's portfolio also covers Substrate-Like PCBs (SLPs), Rigid-Flex PCBs, Integrated Circuit Substrates, RF PCBs, and high-density modules.

According to the company, the Estonia facility represents part of its transition from a component supplier to a product-focused solutions provider.

"Since incorporating the Company on November 18, 2024, and commencing operations on August 8, 2025, this facility exemplifies our dedication to quality, reliability, and customer-centric innovation," says Tarja Rapala, Director of Polymatech Electronics and Head of PCB Business, in a press release. "With meticulously maintained equipment and a highly skilled team, we are poised to deliver rapid, sustainable PCB solutions and foster strategic partnerships across Europe."

As Evertiq has previously reported, Europe’s share of global PCB manufacturing has declined sharply — from 16% in 2000 to just 2.3% by 2022. The number of domestic manufacturers has followed the same downward trend, falling from 555 in 2000 to 247 by 2015, and further down to just 171 by 2021. According to research from the IPC, two-thirds of the PCBs imported to Europe originate from China.