Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Berlin 2025

On the agenda were key presentations addressing the pressing challenges and opportunities facing Europe’s electronics ecosystem. Among the highlights were insights from Dieter Weiss and Christoph Solka on the dramatic decline of EMS production in 2024, and Dirk Stans’s call for stronger industrial collaboration across the continent. The program also featured a clear green thread, with several exhibitors and speakers highlighting sustainability as a core driver for future development.

And while this marks the final time we host the event at the Bunsen-Saal, we're already looking ahead. In 2026, Evertiq Expo Berlin will move to a new venue — the TEC Event Campus in Siemensstadt. We hope to see you there.