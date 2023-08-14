Wolfspeed adds additional SiC manufacturing capabilities

© Axcelis Technologies

“The power device market continues to grow rapidly and is a key driver of our growth globally. We are pleased to continue to support Wolfspeed’s fab capacity expansion and are also excited about the potential of this new opportunity focused on high current implant applications in silicon carbide power devices,” says President and CEO Dr. Russell Low of Axcelis in a press release.

Wolfspeed is currently engaged in a USD 6.5 billion capacity expansion effort to dramatically increase production. This includes the John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide, the world’s largest silicon carbide crystal growth facility currently under construction in North Carolina, and the final build-out of the company’s Mohawk Valley Fab in New York. Earlier this year the company also announced its plans to build a highly automated, cutting-edge 200mm wafer fabrication facility in Saarland, Germany.