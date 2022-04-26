© Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed has officially opened its Mohawk Valley Silicon Carbide fabrication facility in Marcy, New York. The 200mm wafer fab will help lead the industry-wide transition from silicon to silicon carbide-based semiconductors.

“I am incredibly proud of the team, and all of our partners, who brought this monumental fab to life in such a short time. This fab will not only supply customers in 2022 but also support long-term American competitiveness,” says Gregg Lowe, president and CEO of Wolfspeed in a press release.

The automated Mohawk Valley facility is said to be the world’s first and largest 200mm Silicon Carbide fab providing uncompromised wafer quality and higher yield. The devices developed in Mohawk Valley will be critical in feeding Wolfspeed’s USD 20 billion+ pipeline and the global semiconductor industry. The first silicon carbide lot was run at the facility earlier this month. With the opening of the fab, more than 600 high-tech Mohawk Valley jobs will be created by 2029.

Wolfspeed is also expanding its operations in North Carolina. with the creation of a materials factory in Durham, North Carolina, scheduled to be completed later this year.

Empire State Development (ESD) has provided up to USD 500 million in performance-based, capital grants for a portion of the costs of construction, fitting out the new facility and acquiring and installing equipment, as well as USD 1 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits. SUNY Poly has also committed to match up to USD 5 million in semiconductor-related research funding from Wolfspeed for the SUNY system.