Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Memphis Electronic Business |

How the "golden screw" is changing purchasing behavior

The procurement of components has been very rocky in the past two years. Shortages disrupted manufacturing lines often because just one small component was missing. Such "golden screws" literally have been a gold mine for brokers.

Author: Marco Mezger, president of memory specialist distributor MEMPHIS Electronic 

However, semiconductor manufacturers have ramped up capacity and foundries are shifting their focus to areas where bottlenecks still exist. In the long term, the situation will ease again. However, governments and companies have learned their lessons and the experiences of the past years will have a lasting impact on the purchasing behavior in the industry.

  • Semiconductors are a priority: The manufacturing of chips becomes global again. Qimonda is a good example of one of the last remaining German semiconductor companies that didn’t survive the last economic crisis. With Intel and TSMC, two of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world are now planning to set up plants in Germany again.

We see a similar trend worldwide. And even if not all plants that are currently being planned are actually built, this still shows the relevance that semiconductor technology has gained since 2008.

  • Price is no longer everything: The situation will improve significantly for buyers, but the price will no longer be the most important criterion. Industrial customers can plan much better than manufacturers of consumer electronics and can secure their demand through long-term agreements with distributors at a fixed price that is beneficial for both parties. Especially when it comes to high-quality products, manufacturers cannot afford to end up empty-handed – or even worse – to fall for fake products from gray markets once the next shortage hits. 
     
  • Beware of oversupply: Just because the prices of memory chips are currently falling dramatically and there is talk of a massive surplus, it doesn't mean that this affects all memory chips and even less all semiconductors. There are still components that can have delivery times of up to six months. You still need to take a closer look and plan ahead for all components, especially the ones that have no or few alternatives. 
     
  • Geopolitics remains: Geopolitics will continue to impact the already complex procurement landscape, and companies must adapt to another volatile economic environment. It makes sense to diversify supply from different regions and also to take into account the proximity to your own production plants, but a complete de-coupling won’t be an option. First, it would make products very expensive and slow down progress. Second, it will impact the speed of innovation. Collaboration is particularly high in the semiconductor industry where developments are shared so that progress can be made more quickly. If we create silos, we stall important innovation momentum. 
     
  • Nothing is more constant than change: Natural disasters, terrorist or cyber-attacks, pandemics and war – in recent months and years, companies have had to deal with new, unforeseen events. This state of uncertainty will remain, and companies must learn to live with the unknown in order to survive.

This may sound gloomy, but despite all these developments, or maybe even because of them, advances strive in areas such as electromobility, autonomous driving, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. It’s exciting times and it’s never been clearer that the semiconductor industry plays a central role in the evolution of the global economy. 

Cincoze Embedded Computer for Vision-guided Robots in Smart Applications
Melexis invest €70 million in Malaysian facility expansion Micro-electronic semiconductor solutions supplier, Melexis, says that it investing EUR 70 million over the next five years to expand its facility in Kuching, Malaysia.
Teltonika is aiming to produce semiconductors in Lithuania The Lithuanian electronics group announces that it has signed a EUR 14 million technological cooperation agreement with Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), to help the group to start a semiconductor chip industry in the country.
Amtech Systems acquires Entrepix Amtech Systems has acquired Entrepix, Inc., a specialist in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and wafer cleaning.
Ad
Low-Power RL78/G15 MCU with the smallest 8-pin package option available within the RL78 family
Ad
COMh-caRP and COMh-ccAS: Kontron advances industrial High-Performance Computing
Tachyum and Cadence settle lawsuit Tachyum says it has reached an amicable settlement with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. in a lawsuit brought by Tachyum back in the summer of 2022.
Emerson makes an offer to acquire National Instruments Emerson has submitted a proposal to acquire NI for USD 53 per share in cash at an implied enterprise value of USD 7.6 billion.
CML Microsystems acquires Microwave Technology UK-based developer of mixed-signal, RF, and microwave semiconductors, CML Microsystems, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based semiconductor company Microwave Technology for USD 18 million.
Analog Devices invest $1 billion to upgrade its Oregon fab Massachusetts-based Analog Devices is looking to double the production capacity at its semiconductor facility near Beaverton, Oregon.
Wolfspeed appoints Elif Balkas as new CTO Wolfspeed has promoted Elif Balkas to Chief Technology Officer, succeeding the late Dr. John Palmour, a co-founder of Wolfspeed.
IQE expects demand hit in first half of 2023 In the first half of 2023, demand from current customers may be impacted by some destocking in the industry as a whole, according to compound semiconductor wafer producer IQE.
GlobalLogic to open new digital engineering centres in Spain GlobalLogic Inc., is planning to open new engineering centres across Spain. This was announced by Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, during a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Smith opens new operational hub in Singapore The independent distributor of electronic components is opening a new distribution centre in Singapore.
Artista M4 - the new IIOT platform for high-resolution display applications with V-by-One
NI weighs its options – does not exclude sale NI says it has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options – in consultation with its financial and legal advisors – with the intent to “unlock and maximize shareholder value”. This review will include a potential sale of the company.
Expansion is on the horizon for Sourceability Last week, Evertiq reported that Austin-based investment firm CrowdOut Capital had acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG in a management-led buyout. Evertiq reached out to Sourceability to see what the expected effects might be.
Bullen Ultrasonics invests in Ohio-based facility expansion Bullen Ultrasonics plans to expand its Technology Development Center (TDC) in Eaton to support critical industry sector growth in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace composites, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).
Kontron starts the new year with major new orders Technology group Kontron has seen a successful end to the business year. In addition to signing major new strategic contracts, Kontron completed the sale of the majority of its IT services business to VINCI Energies S.A.
ROHM’s 4th Gen SiC MOSFETs to be used in Hitachi Astemo’s inverters
Farnell signs Gateworks to provide rugged, industrial SBCs Farnell has reached a new distribution agreement with Gateworks to stock rugged, industrial specification single board computers (SBC).
Rapid Silicon raises $30 million in series A funding Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, has raised USD 30 million Series A Round.
Semtech completes its acquisition of Sierra Wireless Semtech has completed its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 1.2 billion.
World's smallest particulate matter sensor revolutionizes air quality measurement
Infineon extends its cooperation with SiC suppliers The German-based semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new multi-year-supply and cooperation agreement with Resonac Corporation (formerly Showa Denko K.K.), complementing and expanding the announcement of 2021.
North America to strengthen economic ties On Tuesday, the three countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — promised to strengthen their economic relations, increase regional production, and increase semiconductor output.
Load more news
January 19 2023 4:28 pm V20.11.10-2
Ad
Ad