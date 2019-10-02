© Infineon Business | October 02, 2019
Construction starts for Infineon’s Hungarian expansion
The construction of the new plant will increase the number of people employed in Hungary by Infineon to almost 1’600, with production beginning at the end of 2021.
At the construction start ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, told reporters that the government is providing HUF 6.4 billion (EUR 19 million) in funding towards the new investment project in Cegléd, which will be creating 275 new jobs, according to a press release from the Hungarian Government. “The production value of the Hungarian automotive industry could reach 10 trillion forints (EUR 30 billion) within a year”, Mr. Szijjártó said at the foundation stone laying ceremony. As previously reported by Evertiq, more and more companies are finding their way in to Hungary, establishing manufacturing as well as development operations in the country. Many of these investments have clear ties to the automotive industry and the ongoing electrification of said industry. When the news about Infineon’s expansion in Hungary was first announced, Evertiq reached out to company’s spokesperson, Gregor Rodehueser, for a comment who then explained that the company has – over the past years – seen a continuous sustainable growth, hence a growing demand for manufacturing capacities. “Within Infineon, our new factory will be a major contributor to the production of power semiconductors, dedicated to e-mobility applications,” Rodehueser told Evertiq back in May 2019. The new manufacturing plant, once completed, will add 275 new jobs, bringing Infineon’s total Hungarian workforce to almost 1’600 employees.
