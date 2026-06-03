Murata starts construction of two new production buildings in Japan

The first of the two new buildings is being constructed at Murata's Yokaichi Plant in Higashiomi, Shiga Prefecture. The five-storey steel-frame structure will have a total floor area of 18,010 square metres and is intended for thermistor production. Total investment, covering the building only, amounts to approximately JPY 16.9 billion (EUR 91 million). Completion is expected in August 2028, according to a press release from the company.

The second building is being constructed by Tome Murata Manufacturing, a subsidiary located in Tome City, Miyagi Prefecture. The four-storey structure will have a total floor area of 13,391 square metres and will be used for product development and manufacturing of chip inductors and noise suppression filters. Investment amounts to approximately JPY 9.7 billion (EUR 52.2 million), with completion expected in December 2027.

Both investments are described as responses to increased medium- to long-term demand for their respective product categories.

The two groundbreakings follow the completion of a new MLCC production building at Izumo Murata Manufacturing in April, as Evertiq reported. That facility – ten storeys and nearly 70,000 square metres – represented a total investment including equipment of approximately JPY 47 billion (EUR 253.1 million).