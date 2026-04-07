Murata completes new MLCC production building in Japan

The new facility, construction of which began in March 2024, was officially completed on April 3, 2026. A ceremony marking the milestone was held at the site.

The building will be used for MLCC production and is part of Murata’s efforts to meet growing medium- to long-term demand for the components, which are widely used in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics applications.

The new structure comprises ten floors above ground with a total floor area of nearly 70,000 square metres. The total investment, including equipment, amounts to approximately JPY 47 billion (EUR 254.6 million), according to a press release.

Murata states that the expansion is part of a broader strategy to balance and distribute MLCC production across Japan, ASEAN and China, allowing the company to respond more flexibly to market fluctuations.

Ongoing global expansion

The Izumo project is one of several recent and planned investments tied to MLCC production and development.

Over the past few years, Murata has completed or initiated multiple projects globally, including a production facility in Thailand (completed in 2023), a new building at its Iwami plant in Japan (2023), and a production site in Wuxi, China (completed in 2024). More recently, the company has also completed a new R&D facility in Fukui, Japan, and is preparing for operations at a leased factory in India, expected to begin full-scale production in fiscal 2026.

Through these investments, Murata aims to expand capacity while maintaining geographic diversification of its manufacturing footprint.