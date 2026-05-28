Nexperia secures US manufacturing partner for power MOSFETs

Under the partnership, Nexperia will develop a portfolio of next-generation power MOSFETs spanning a wide range of voltage classes and package types, manufactured at Polar's wafer facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Polar has more than six decades of semiconductor manufacturing experience, including a 25-year track record in automotive production, and is currently expanding capacity. The company is IATF 16949 certified and describes its manufacturing approach as zero-defect, according to a press release from Nexperia.

Target applications include AI server infrastructure, robotics, industrial and automotive electronics.

"This collaboration is an important step in strengthening Nexperia's long-term manufacturing and supply-chain strategy. By working closely with Polar Semiconductor, we are securing reliable capacity and providing our customers with a strong, stable, and resilient supply foundation," said Stefan Tilger, interim CEO at Nexperia.

Since October 2025, Nexperia has been navigating certain restrictions imposed by the Dutch government, its Chinese management has declared operational independence, and just days ago, Wingtech filed a CNY 8 billion lawsuit against Nexperia's interim leadership in a Chinese court. Against that backdrop, the Polar partnership is the most concrete step yet in the European leadership's effort to rebuild supply continuity outside China.