Nexperia CEO suspended after Dutch intervention, China exports blocked

Following an emergency hearing on 7 October 2025, the Enterprise Chamber concluded that there were “valid reasons to doubt sound management” at Nexperia under former CEO Zhang Xuezheng. As an immediate measure, Zhang was suspended as a director and has ceased acting as CEO, the company stated.

The court also ruled that all voting rights on Nexperia shares indirectly held by China’s Wingtech Technology — the company’s parent — be placed under the management of an independent administrator appointed by the chamber.

In the interim, CFO Stefan Tilger has assumed the role of acting CEO, with Achim Kempe continuing as COO. CLO Ruben Lichtenberg and Guido Dierick will serve as statutory directors, with Dierick appointed as non-executive director by the Enterprise Chamber.

Nexperia confirmed that the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs has prohibited the company from relocating operations, dismissing executives, or making major strategic decisions without government approval for one year. The measure, enacted under the Goods Availability Act (Wet beschikbaarheid goederen), seeks to secure the continued production of semiconductors deemed critical to European industry.

“The order is focused on ensuring business continuity. As such, Nexperia is positive that day-to-day operations can continue,” the company stated.

The company also noted that it is affected by recent export control developments. On 29 September 2025, the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) expanded export restrictions to entities at least 50% owned by companies on the US Entity List — a category that includes Wingtech. Nexperia said it has made preparations to maintain continuity during the 60-day grace period provided by the rule.

In a separate development, China’s Ministry of Commerce on 4 October imposed export restrictions on specific components and sub-assemblies manufactured in China by Nexperia and its subcontractors. The company said that it is engaging with Chinese authorities to seek an exemption and mitigate the impact of the measure.