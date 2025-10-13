Dutch government takes control of Nexperia

The decision, taken on 30 September 2025, aims to safeguard the availability of critical goods in the event of an emergency.

According to the government, recent and acute signals indicated severe deficiencies in Nexperia’s governance and internal actions, posing a potential threat to the continuity and protection of key technological knowledge and capabilities within the Netherlands and the European Union. The loss of these capabilities could endanger Dutch and European economic security.

Nexperia, headquartered in Nijmegen with subsidiaries worldwide, produces semiconductors used in the European automotive industry and consumer electronics.

Under the order, the Minister of Economic Affairs may block or reverse company decisions deemed harmful to the firm’s interests, its future as a Dutch and European enterprise, or the preservation of this critical value chain for Europe. Nexperia’s regular production processes are allowed to continue.

The government described the invocation of the Goods Availability Act as highly exceptional, emphasising that the measure applies solely to Nexperia and is not directed at other companies, sectors, or countries. Parties affected by the decision may lodge an appeal before the courts.