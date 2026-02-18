The financing will fund capital expenditure across Nexperia’s manufacturing sites worldwide. The company plans to increase output, modernise production lines, and improve operational efficiency, according to a press release from the impact investor.

The Netherlands plays a central role in the global semiconductor value chain, making Nexperia a strategic player in Europe’s chip industry. The company produces semiconductors for industrial machinery, automotive systems, consumer electronics, and energy-related applications.

The company recently made headlines as it was at the centre of one of 2025’s most geopolitically charged stories. In September, the Dutch government invoked a national-security law to assume temporary control of Nexperia, citing the need to safeguard European supply and critical technology. Nexperia has deep ties to China, where a large share of its packaging and testing is carried out – even for chips manufactured in Europe – prompting Beijing to block exports from the company's Chinese facilities. The escalation quickly affected automotive supply chains.

The company's new expansion programme comes amid growing global demand for semiconductors, driven by digitalisation, automation, and the shift toward renewable energy. Nexperia plans to increase manufacturing scale while integrating upgraded production technologies that reduce energy consumption and improve resource efficiency.

Invest International said the loan will help Nexperia scale operations and strengthen its ability to meet global demand, without providing further details on specific sites or timelines.