Kioxia and Sandisk extend Yokkaichi joint venture to 2034

The existing agreement had been due to expire at the end of 2029. Under the revised terms, the companies will continue their long-running collaboration in NAND flash memory manufacturing, which dates back more than 25 years. The joint venture agreement for Kioxia’s Kitakami plant has also been aligned with the Yokkaichi agreement through the end of 2034.

As part of the extension, Sandisk will pay Kioxia USD 1.165 billion for manufacturing services and continued access to supply. The payments will be made in instalments between 2026 and 2029.

The companies said the extended agreement supports stable production of advanced 3D flash memory and allows them to leverage economies of scale and AI-enabled manufacturing. The output from the joint venture is intended to serve growing demand for NAND flash driven by applications such as generative AI.

Kioxia and Sandisk will continue to co-develop 3D flash memory technologies and make joint investments aligned with market demand. Both companies stated that the collaboration is intended to strengthen their competitive positions in the global memory market.