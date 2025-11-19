Netherlands lifts control of Nexperia after talks with China

“In light of recent developments, I consider it the right moment to take a constructive step by suspending my order under the Goods Availability Act regarding Nexperia, in close consultation with our European and international partners. We are positive about the measures already taken by the Chinese authorities to ensure the supply of chips to Europe and the rest of the world. We see this as a show of goodwill. We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the Chinese authorities in the period ahead,” Karremans said in an update.

The order, issued on 30 September 2025, marked the first invocation of the Goods Availability Act since 1952. It targeted Nexperia in response to actions by its now-suspended CEO, who allegedly attempted to transfer product assets, technology, and knowledge to a foreign entity. The measure aimed to safeguard Europe’s access to critical semiconductor production and technological expertise, including chips used in automotive and consumer electronics applications.

According to the update, normal production at Nexperia continued throughout the process. The Dutch government clarified that the suspension of the CEO and the placement of the company’s shares under management were handled independently by the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal under Dutch commercial law, separate from the ministerial order.

China had previously raised concerns over the invocation of the Act. However, the Netherlands pointed to the recent US-China “Deal on Economic and Trade Relations,” which included commitments from China to resume trade from Nexperia’s Chinese facilities, allowing critical legacy chips to reach Europe and global markets.

The Dutch government says that it will, together with European and international partners, continue to monitor the situation closely to safeguard chip supply. Adding that strengthening Europe’s semiconductor sector remains a priority, with ongoing efforts to support strategic companies, reinforce supply chains, and increase resilience in critical technologies, in line with broader European initiatives such as the EU Chips Act 2.0.