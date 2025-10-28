Nexperia China questions dismissal of sales executive

According to the statement, published on Nexperia China’s WeChat account, the company refers to Chinese legislation and its own guidelines. Nexperia China asserts that the decision does not comply with China’s company law and labour regulations and therefore has no legal effect within Chinese territory.

The company says the purpose of the announcement is to ensure business continuity and stability in the leadership of Nexperia, both globally and for the Chinese market.

Nexperia China emphasises that all business activities conducted by John Chang — including contract signing, agreement execution, management instructions, and external commitments — should be regarded as formal acts of Nexperia China with full legal effect.

At the same time, the company states that daily operations, production, and external collaborations continue normally and in accordance with laws and regulations, “without being affected by any unilateral external decisions.”

Furthermore, the company expresses that, in its view, the ongoing dispute stems from certain individuals in foreign governments and at Nexperia Netherlands, who, with hidden motives, are attempting to disrupt the company’s normal operations and create conflicts.

The statement marks a public disagreement between Nexperia China’s management and the Dutch headquarters regarding corporate governance and personnel decisions.