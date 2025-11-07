Critical Nexperia chip supply from China to be reinstated

The announcement follows a recent trade and economic deal between China and the U.S.

“The Netherlands has been informed by China and the U.S. about their recent ‘trade and economic deal’ and welcomes the announcement that China will enable the resumption of supplies from Nexperia’s facilities in China, reinstating the critical supply of these critical legacy chips worldwide,” Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Vincent Karremans, said in an official statement.

The government said that, based on constructive talks with Chinese authorities, it expects shipments to Nexperia’s customers in Europe and globally to resume within the coming days. The Minister further stated that the Netherlands will closely monitor developments, support the process, and take necessary actions as required.

Why supply from Nexperia stalled

As previously reported, the Dutch government temporarily assumed control of Nexperia on September 30, citing “serious governance shortcomings”. In response, Chinese authorities blocked exports of the company's products from October 4, leading to shortages of components used by automotive manufacturers. About 70% of Nexperia's Europe-produced chips are packaged in China before distribution, while the remaining 30% is handled in Malaysia and the Philippines.