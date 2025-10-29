Rochester looks to stabilise Nexperia supply amid industry concerns

With Nexperia components playing a critical role in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics, many OEMs are proactively seeking supply to maintain production schedules and avoid costly redesigns. Rochester Electronics reports holding some 2.9 billion active and end‑of‑life Nexpria devices, providing a traceable source of components for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications.

“Our mission is to support continuity and confidence in the supply chain,” says Nick Rabbitt, VP of Global Supplier Development, in a press release

The announcement comes amid ongoing challenges at Nexperia. In mid‑October, the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs invoked the Goods Availability Act (Wet beschikbaarheid goederen), essentially taking control of the company in response to "serious governance shortcomings" at the semiconductor manufacturer. The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has warned that potential disruptions to Nexperia’s supply could affect vehicle production. According to German financial daily Handelsblatt, Nexperia supplies 49% of the electronic components used in the European automotive industry.

The Dutch government’s decision to assume control of Nexperia followed concerns that the company’s former CEO had begun shifting parts of its European operations and production capabilities to China, according to a Reuters report citing several sources with insight.

Nexperia China has also contested the dismissal of a sales executive, questioning the legality of the decision by the Dutch headquarters.

Rochester Electronics stated that all Nexperia products in its inventory are fully certified and traceable, and remain available through its authorised distribution network.