According to TrendForce, citing reports from EETimes China and Dutch outlet de Gelderlander, the site in Nijmegen, Netherlands, is among those slated for closure. With approximately 1,700 employees, Nijmegen is NXP’s largest global production facility and plays a key role in the company’s automotive chip manufacturing.

The decision is reportedly driven by the limitations of 200mm technology, which yields significantly fewer chips than 30mm wafers. According to TechZine, NXP aims to modernise its production footprint through new investments in Singapore and Germany. Although NXP reportedly aims to proceed with the closure of the Nijmegen fab as soon as possible, a transition period of up to ten years is reportedly under consideration, suggesting a gradual phase-out rather than an immediate shutdown.

In June 2024, NXP and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS), a TSMC affiliate, announced the creation of a joint venture – VSMC – to build a 300mm fab in Singapore. As previously reported by Evertiq, mass production at the fab is slated to begin in 2027, with a target capacity of 55,000 wafers per month by 2029. This facility is expected to serve as a manufacturing hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

NXP is also a key participant in the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) – a joint venture led by TSMC, alongside Bosch and Infineon – to construct a 300mm fab in Dresden, Germany. Mass production at that site is scheduled to begin by the end of 2027.

Earlier in February this year, NXP announced that it could cut up to 1,800 positions from its global workforce amid increased market pressure. These upcoming fab closures are expected to be part of that restructuring.