ESMC officially breaks ground on Dresden fab

The EU’s first-ever FinFET-capable pure-play foundry is now one step closer as ESMC, the joint venture between TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its fab in Dresden, Germany.

Once fully operational, ESMC is expected to have a monthly production capacity of 40,000 300mm (12-inch) wafers on TSMC’s 28/22 nanometer planar CMOS and 16/12 nanometer FinFET process technology, further strengthening Europe’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem with advanced FinFET transistor technology.

Total investments are expected to exceed EUR 10 billion including support from the European Union and German government.

During the event, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the commission has approved, a EUR 5 billion German measure to support ESMC in the construction and operation of the semiconductor fab.

"Together with our partners, Bosch, Infineon and NXP, we are building our Dresden facility to meet the semiconductor needs of the rapidly growing European automotive and industrial sectors,” said TSMC Chairman & CEO C.C. Wei. “With this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, we will bring TSMC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities within reach of our European customers and partners, which will stimulate economic development within the region and drive technological advancements across Europe."

The new facility is expected to create around 2,000 direct high-tech professional jobs. Additionally, each direct job created by the project is also expected to stimulate the creation of numerous indirect jobs throughout the EU supply chain.

“The ESMC wafer fab is to be built right next door to our own Bosch wafer fab in Dresden. So now we will be able to watch it emerge and grow with our own eyes. We’re looking forward to that, just as we are to collaborating closely with our partners TSMC, Infineon, and NXP. Together, we will take Europe a decisive step forward in a key industry, and ensure that advanced chips are available for industrial enterprises here,” said Dr. Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH.