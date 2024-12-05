VSMC breaks ground on 300mm fab in Singapore

This marks the start of construction on the new facility, which is anticipated to begin initial production in 2027.

“Singapore is renowned not only as Asia’s economic hub but also as a beacon of technological innovation. We are proud to announce the groundbreaking of our first 12-inch fab in Singapore, which will uphold the company’s core business philosophy, provide specialty IC foundry services, and lay the foundation for our future development. This fab will advance the semiconductor industry and bolster the local high-tech sector,” said VSMC and VIS Chairman Leuh Fang, in a press release.

Construction of the VSMC fab is on-track, with initial production slated to begin in 2027. Upon the successful ramp of the initial phase, a second phase will be considered and developed pending future business development by VIS and NXP. With an expected output of 55,000 300mm wafers per month in 2029, the joint venture will create approximately 1,500 jobs while contributing to the development of the upstream and downstream supply chains, contributing to Singapore and the global semiconductor ecosystem.

"I’m humbled and excited to see construction of VSMC’s 300mm fab moving forward very swiftly,” added NXP President and CEO Kurt Sievers. “NXP has enjoyed decades of successful semiconductor manufacturing operations in Singapore, and the new VSMC fab is entirely aligned with our differentiated hybrid manufacturing strategy. This new fab will support NXP’s growth plans with supply control and geographic resilience at competitive cost.”

The fab will adopt a fully automated production model, integrating an Automated Material Handling System (AMHS) and comprehensive quality management through Artificial Intelligence applications.

It was back earlier this summer that VIS and NXP made their plans public – to establish the VSMC joint venture in Singapore to build a 300mm wafer fab with a total investment of approximately USD 7.8 billion.