Infineon to supply power modules for Rivian's EVs

Supply is expected to start in 2026. Additionally, Infineon says it will supply other products for the platform, including AURIX TC3x microcontrollers and power management ICs.

“We are committed to enhancing the performance and range of electric vehicles jointly with innovative automotive companies like Rivian,” says Stefan Obersriebnig, head of the product line for high voltage modules in Infineon’s Automotive Division, in a press release. “Our dedication for innovation and zero-defect quality has made us the preferred partner of the automotive industry.”

HybridPACK Drive is Infineon's power module family for electric vehicles – and the company has sold more than 10.5 million units since 2017. The transition to electromobility will lead to strong market growth for power semiconductors, especially those based on wide bandgap materials like SiC.

With the expansion of its Kulim fab, Infineon is building – what the company calls – the world's most competitive 200-mm SiC power fab and further strengthens its role as a high-quality, high-volume supplier to the automotive industry.

As “Infineon One Virtual Fab” for highly innovative wide bandgap (WBG) technologies, Infineon’s production sites in Kulim and Villach share technologies and processes.