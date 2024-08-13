Inside the world's largest 200mm SiC power fab

In a new video, Infineon invites viewers to explore the process, fab, and construction of this new Kulim 3 facility.

The 200-millimeter SiC power fab will boost Infineon's position in the power semiconductor market. The first phase of the fab – represented by a EUR 2 billion investment – will focus on the fabrication of SiC power semiconductors, including gallium nitride (GaN) epitaxy. 900 new jobs will be generated throughout the first phase.

The second phase, with an investment of up to EUR 5 billion, will create the world’s largest and most efficient 200-millimeter SiC power fab. Overall, up to 4.000 jobs will be created with the project, according to the company.