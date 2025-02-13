Infineon reaches next milestone on 200 mm SiC roadmap

The products, manufactured in Villach, Austria, provide first-class SiC power technology for high-voltage applications, including renewable energies, trains, and electric vehicles. Additionally, the transition of Infineon's manufacturing site in Kulim, Malaysia, from 150-millimeter wafers to the larger and more efficient 200-millimeter diameter wafers is fully on track. Infineon states that the newly constructed Module 3 is set to begin high-volume production aligned with market demand.

“The implementation of our SiC production is progressing as planned and we are proud of the first product releases to customers,” says Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operations Officer of Infineon, in a press release. “By ramping up SiC production in Villach and Kulim in phases, we are improving cost-efficiency and continuing to ensure product quality. At the same time, we are making sure our manufacturing capacities can meet the demand for SiC-based power semiconductors.”

As part of the “Infineon One Virtual Fab” for advanced wide-bandgap (WBG) technologies, Infineon’s production sites in Villach and Kulim share technologies and processes to rapidly scale operations in SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) manufacturing.

The introduction of Infineon’s first SiC products based on 200 mm wafer technology marks a key milestone in its SiC development. This advancement supports the broader adoption of high-efficiency power semiconductors, which play a role in green energy applications and CO₂ reduction efforts.