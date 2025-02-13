Würth finalises the closure of its PCB factory in Schopfheim

Following negotiations with the works council, the company has reached an agreement on a reconciliation of interests and a social plan to support affected employees.

The closure prompted numerous companies in the region, including those from neighbouring Switzerland, to reach out with job offers for displaced workers. Würth facilitated an internal job exchange, resulting in the successful placement of nearly all trainees and around 50 employees.

The company first announced its plans to close the PCB factory back in October last year and has now reached an agreement with the works council on a reconciliation of interests and a social plan.

"We are delighted about the important, successful conclusion of the negotiations and that we have thus found a socially acceptable solution for the employees affected," says Andreas Gimmer, Managing Director of Würth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology, in a press release.

The decision to cease production in Schopfheim – which was announced in October last year – was driven by what Würth describes as “current worst crisis in the history of the PCB industry in Europe, with a dramatic slump in incoming orders.”

Going forward, PCB production previously handled in Schopfheim will be transferred to other Würth Elektronik facilities in Germany. The company’s sites in Niedernhall and Rot am See will focus on manufacturing more complex and specialised PCBs, which continue to be produced in Europe for strategic reasons.

As previously reported by Evertiq, European PCB manufacturers have, over the last couple of decades, been outcompeted and outpaced by Asian PCB manufacturers. In 2000, Europe's domestic PCB manufacturing accounted for 16% of the global total; by 2022, this figure had dropped to 2.3%. Back in 2000, Europe had 555 PCB manufacturers; in 2015, this number had been reduced to 247 – and in 2021, it had dropped to 171. In August last year, Estonian PCB manufacturer Brandner PCB Oü also decided to close its operations by the end of November 2024 due to "the unfavourable business environment for the industry".