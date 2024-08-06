European PCB manufacturer shuts down

In an update on its website, it appears that Brandner PCB Oü will close its operations at the end of November due to "the unfavourable business environment for the industry".

According to the update, the factory will close its doors for the last time on November 29th and orders will be produced until November 22nd.

Aular Soon, who is part of the company's management team, told Estonian Tre Radio that the deterioration of the business environment does not allow for continued profitable production, and that the decision has therefore been taken to close down.

Brandner currently has 25 employees, however, Soon told Tre Radio that 19 of them will be laid off and that six employees will continue until the plant's equipment is sold.