Panasonic is closing its PCB materials plant in Europe

"Europe's market share in the production of this type of component has shrunk from around 20 percent to two percent in the last 20 years," a company spokesperson told Oberösterreichische Nachrichten (OÖN).

This downturn has prompted Panasonic to shift production back to Asia, where manufacturing costs are lower and can better compete with Chinese prices. The company told OÖN that it is currently seeking socially responsible solutions for the affected employees.

This closure reflects a broader trend in the European PCB industry. In 2000, Europe had 555 PCB manufacturers; by 2021, this number had decreased to below 200. The European Institute for the PCB Community (EIPC) reports that Europe's domestic PCB manufacturing accounted for 16% of the global total in 2000, but this figure dropped to 2.3% by 2022. Currently, 65% of all PCBs imported into Europe come from China.

The decline in European PCB production has also affected the supply chain for base materials, with the number of full-scale PCB base material manufacturers falling from over 20 in the 1980s to only two today – and soon, only one. This reduction has led to increased dependence on Asian suppliers for critical components.

Industry experts warn that without strategic initiatives and policies, the EU's share in critical electronics components, including PCBs, electronic manufacturing services (EMS), and advanced packaging, could fall to 15% by 2035. To address these challenges, organisations like the EIPC are advocating for a revitalisation and expansion of electronics production in Europe – beyond semiconductors to ensure the region's technological sovereignty and industrial resilience.