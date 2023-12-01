Amkor announces $2bn US semiconductor packaging plant

The company will invest USD 2 billion in the plant in Peoria, which will employ around 2,000 people. Its primary function will be to package and test the chips produced for Apple at a nearby facility run by Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC.

TSMC is spending $40 billion on the latter project, which is scheduled to be operational by 2024. A second TSMC facility nearby dedicated to making 3-nanometer chips is set to open by 2026.

Amkor made the most of available industry subsidies when funding the new build. Amkor applied for funding from the $39 billion CHIPS funding scheme to help US companies to finance construction, expansion, and modernisation of facilities and equipment.

Amkor celebrated the investment as a vote of confidence in the US. "Expansion of a US semiconductor supply chain is underway, and as the largest US-headquartered advanced packaging company, we are excited to lead the charge in bolstering America’s advanced packaging capabilities," said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Semiconductor companies, foundries, and other supply chain partners understand the need to strategically broaden their geographic footprint. The announcement of our new advanced packaging and test facility in Arizona is a clear signal of our intent to help our customers ensure resilient supply chains and be a part of a strong American semiconductor ecosystem.”

Amkor specialises in advanced packaging and testing of semiconductors to support high-performance computing, automotive, and communications companies. It has worked with Apple for more than a decade.