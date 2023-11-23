TT Electronics opens new UK power and control R&D facility

With the new facility in Rochdale, Manchester, UK, TT Electronics is investing in power electronics for mission-critical aerospace and defence technology.

“TT’s recent acquisitions of the Power Supply business from Excelitas, Torotel and Ferranti Power and Control have enhanced our customer portfolio as well as significantly strengthening our engineering capability in both the UK and US,” says Matt Yeates, Vice President and General Manager, TT Electronics, in a press release. “The new facility will not only support new employment opportunities in the Rochdale/Manchester area, but will provide increased manufacturing capacity as a direct response to our customers’ needs.”

The facility is now fully operational and will provide a significant increase in capacity for customers in the UK for power electronics and mission-critical aerospace and defence technology.

Evertiq has previously reported that the 40,000-square-foot facility will employ around 60 people and also provide significant capacity for future growth plans.