Jenoptik opens new medical technology site in Berlin

Over the past six months, Jenoptik has invested around EUR 20 million in the new site on “Gross-Berliner Damm” in the Berlin district of Treptow-Koepenick. With the completion of the site, new space will be available, including more than 1,000 square metres of clean room production space and around 600 square metres of logistics space. Adding to this, an additional 600 square metres will be held in reserve for future growth.

“We are proud that we now have another location here in Berlin with state-of-the-art equipment and great growth potential in the Jenoptik Group. The life science & medical technology market, along with semiconductor & electronics and smart mobility, is one of the three photonics core markets on which we are focusing our future growth,” said Dr. Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG in a press release.

In November 2021, Jenoptik completed the acquisition of BG Medical, significantly strengthening its medical technology business. The Berlin-based company has been operating under the Jenoptik brand since the beginning of 2022 and has been integrated into Jenoptik’s Advanced Photonic Solutions division. With its expertise and product portfolio covering 3D imaging, laser and dental systems as well as visualisation technologies for minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgery, it represents a significant part of the Jenoptik Group’s medical technology business.

Jenoptik has around 200 employees in Berlin

Semiconductor laser diodes, which are used as the core element of diode lasers in medical applications as well as in materials processing and metrology, are also manufactured in Berlin – at the Jenoptik fab in Berlin’s Adlershof Science and Technology Park in the close vicinity of the new site that has now been completed. With the acquisition of optical metrology specialist TRIOPTICS, headquartered in Wedel near Hamburg, the Jenoptik Group added another Berlin location also in Adlershof in 2020. Jenoptik has a total of 200 employees at its three sites in Berlin, Germany.

Alongside semiconductor & electronics and smart mobility, the life science & medical technology market is one of the three photonics core markets on which Jenoptik is focusing. The life science & medical technology market is then expected to contribute around 25% to revenue, compared with about 14% in 2022.