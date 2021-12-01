© Jenoptik

Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic

With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.

As of November 30, 2021, Jenoptik has concluded the acquisitions of both BG Medical Applications GmbH, a supplier of high-precision, custom optical components for the medical technology sector based in Berlin, Germany; and SwissOptic AG, a specialist in the development and manufacture of optical components and assemblies, primarily for the medical technology, semiconductor, and metrology industries, with headquarters located in Heerbrugg, Switzerland; Chinese company SwissOptic (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. based in Wuhan, China. The German Federal Cartel Office has approved the transaction. The purchase price amounts to around EUR 300 million. These acquisitions will expand Jenoptik’s global production network, including clean-room capabilities. Production facilities are located at two photonics centers in Europe (Berlin & Heerbrugg) as well as in China (Wuhan). The companies acquired will belong to the Light & Optics division. For the 2022 fiscal year, the acquisition is expected to make a contribution to revenue worth approximately EUR 130 million. In the next few years, revenue to be generated by the companies acquired should grow in a low two-digit percentage range and present an attractive margin, the company states in a press release. The three companies will become fully consolidated from December 1st onwards. The employee count of Jenoptik Group is rising to about 4,900. The purchase price will be paid for using existing funds and free credit lines.