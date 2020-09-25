© Jenoptik Business | September 25, 2020
Jenoptik completes acquisition of TRIOPTICS
With the closing on September 24, 2020 Jenoptik has successfully completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 75% of the Hamburg-based optics specialist TRIOPTICS, which had been anticipated for the third quarter.
All conditions relating to the transaction have been fulfilled and all necessary official approvals for the takeover have been obtained. Jenoptik will take over the remaining 25% of shares from the owners after fulfilling defined success criteria on December 31, 2021. TRIOPTICS' will be an additional key pillar of the Light & Optics Division. “Due to its high profitability and strong free cash flow generation, TRIOPTICS will contribute significantly to Jenoptik’s earnings already in the current fiscal year with the initial consolidation starting on the day of closing. Substantial synergies are expected not only from the expanded technological know-how, but also from the expansion of leading market positions and the intensified cooperation with important global Tier 1 companies. The complementary portfolios will allow to offer a broader range of measuring systems, as well as production facilities for sensor solutions and optical microcomponents, which over the long term might be reflected in economies of scale and thus revenue synergies worth more than 50 million euros,” says Stefan Traeger, Jenoptik President & CEO in a press release Both parties to the contract have agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.
Maxim and Serial Microelectronics sign distribution agreement Serial Microelectronics (SMHK) has entered into a distribution agreement with Maxim Integrated Products for the distribution of all Maxim’s products in China and Hong Kong.
Jenoptik completes acquisition of TRIOPTICS With the closing on September 24, 2020 Jenoptik has successfully completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 75% of the Hamburg-based optics specialist TRIOPTICS, which had been anticipated for the third quarter.
TSMC looking to create a local manufacturing hub – going beyond 2 nanometers The worlds biggest contract chipmaker is reportedly planning to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers.
Foxconn invests in SigmaSense Touch screen technology company, SigmaSense, has closed a USD 22 million Series A funding round led by Foxconn Technology Group.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
Diodes gets green light for Lite-On acquisition from China Diodes Incorporated says it has received approval from the China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to proceed with its planned acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor which was announced last year.
AT&S develops new solutions for autonomous driving Step by step, automated driving is increasingly becoming a feature of our mobility. With each step, increasing data volumes need to be processed fast to allow quick reactions to any given situation. AT&S is developing a robust and resilient interconnect concept for a high-performance computer chip.
Aurora Labs attracts $23 million in series B funding round Aurora Labs has secured USD 23 million in Series B funding from several automotive manufacturers, electronics and technology corporations and venture capitalists.
SCHOTT acquires INCOM’s MEGAdraw business SCHOTT North America, Inc. says it has successfully closed the acquisition of INCOM, Inc.’s MEGAdraw business.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Zinc8 team up with Vijai Electricals to explore JV opportunities Canadian battery technology company Zinc8 Energy Solutions, has signed an agreement in principle with Vijai Electricals Ltd from Hyderabad, India. The parties have agreed to explore joint-venture projects concerning the deployment of Zinc8's patented Zinc-Air Energy Storage System.
Intel names new SvP and Chief Strategy Officer Intel Corporation has appointed Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He will take on his new position on the first of November, 2020.
Edwards to set up centre in Dublin The development represents an investment of USD 5.7 million and will create 120 new jobs.
LEMO expands and inaugurates new production site About 400 metres from the company's main production site in St-Croix, Switzerland, LEMO has has just opened its new REDEL 2 production site
Sponsored content by congatec AGThe Edge of the Future: Modular Edge Computing Industrial edge servers should be advanced enough to be able to successfully handle a broad array of tasks. In the 21rst century, virtual machines are being relied on more and more for consolidating different kinds of Industry 4.0 workloads. Moreover, because Computer-on-Modules offer the flexibility needed to scale the computing power of each application, users always end with the best of both worlds: a fair price and optimal performance.
Vicor ink global distribution agreement with Arrow Vicor Corporation has expanded its Europe, Middle East and Africa relationship with Arrow Electronics, Inc. to a global distribution agreement.
Hemlock Semiconductor acquires DuPont TCS business The Michigan-based provider of ultra-pure polycrystalline silicon announces its acquisition of a DuPont business that makes trichlorosilane (TCS), the primary raw material used in producing the ultra-pure polysilicon HSC supplies to the semiconductor and solar industries.
Huawei opens 5G test centre in Serbia The company has officially opened its latest European centre for innovation and digital development and 5G test lab in Belgrade, Serbia.
First Sensor plans to sell its subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity Berlin-based First Sensor says it is planning to sell its US-based subsidiary in California, as well as its unit in Paris, France to TE Connectivity.
Silvaco acquires the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. EDA software and design IP supplier, Silvaco, has completed its acquisition of the assets of Coupling Wave Solutions S.A. (CWS), including IP, patents, and analysis technologies.
Nvidia / Arm deal dubbed as ‘disaster’ by Arm-cofounder The news that US-based Nvidia will acquire Arm from SoftBank Group in a USD 40 billion deal has already sparked some backlash within the industry. One of the vocal parties is Arm-cofounder, Hermann Hauser, who called the deal a disaster and said that it should be blocked.
Everlight criminally convicted for misappropriating Seoul Semi trade secrets LED technology supplier, Seoul Semiconductor, says that the Korean Suwon District Court convicted Everlight Electronics of criminal misappropriation of Seoul’s trade secrets.
It's official - NVIDIA to acquire Arm for $40 billion NVIDIA and SoftBank have entered into a definitive agreement under which NVIDIA will acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank in a transaction valued at USD 40 billion.
Tower Semi: 'all sites up and running following cyber attack' Tower Semiconductor says that all of its manufacturing sites are operational, and targeting full capability within the next few days, following the recovery from the cyber event a few days ago.
Jenoptik invests in new system from ClassOne Jenoptik has invested in a new Solstice LT electroplating system from semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology. The new system will be used for manufacturing semiconductor material for high-power diode lasers at Jenoptik's semiconductor production facility in Berlin-Adlershof, Germany.
MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc. MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.
Delphi secures major power electronics business win The provider of automotive propulsion systems announces that it has secured a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) electrification business, driving profitable long-term growth.Load more news
Most Read
- Nvidia's $40 billion ARM purchase will test current M&A "ceiling"
- The birth of a new European battery manufacturing player
- China’s smartphone market prepares for reshuffling as new sanctions against Huawei take effect
- Kulicke & Soffa receives orders of 1'500 RAPID series system
- KATEK Group reports strong growth amidst the current pandemic