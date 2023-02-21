Mycronic receives an order for an SLX mask writer

© mycronic

Mycronic states in a press release that the order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

Earlier in February the company received an order for two SLX mask writers from a new customer in Asia.

With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic is looking to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.