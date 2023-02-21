Mycronic receives an order for an SLX mask writer
The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment announces that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
Mycronic states in a press release that the order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2024.
Earlier in February the company received an order for two SLX mask writers from a new customer in Asia.
With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic is looking to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“This advanced configuration, which in addition has been customer adapted, shows that the SLX’s modern and flexible platform is well suited to meet different needs among customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in the press release.