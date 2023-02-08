Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

© Mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the second system is planned for delivery during the second quarter of 2024.

“It is gratifying that the SLX continues to gain market share and open doors to new customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

The SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.