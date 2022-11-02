© BAE Systems

The purpose-built 278,000-square-foot facility brings together the company’s design and production employees into a single center of excellence with manufacturing, engineering, and office space.The site offers flexible product flow to optimise efficiency – and also with room for growth.

BAE Systems says that more than 800 employees will work at the Cedar Rapids site as the company continues to expand its workforce.

“Our workforce in Cedar Rapids is the heart of our military GPS business, and we want to keep our roots in this community,” says John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems, in a press release. “This facility is a world-class work environment that will support innovation, production, and teamwork, and helps our talented team continue delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers.”

The Cedar Rapids facility is part of a broader strategic investment by BAE Systems across the country to support business growth, manufacturing capacity, and workforce expansion. The company recently opened facilities in Austin, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; and Manchester, New Hampshire, as reported by Evertiq.