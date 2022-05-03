© BAE Systems

The new 200,000-square-foot Manchester facility includes engineering design space, modern laboratories, and office space, providing the company with additional capacity to support the design and development of electronic warfare (EW) systems for the United States and its allies, a press release reads.

“Our new Manchester facility is critical to developing next-generation electromagnetic warfare systems and accelerating the delivery of capabilities to our customers,” days Ray Brousseau, vice president and deputy general manager at BAE Systems Electronic Systems. “This investment will support our workforce, improve operational efficiency and research capabilities, and enable us to continue delivering high-quality, trusted products.”

The company says that the growth of the its EW programs will provide career growth opportunities for employees in Manchester. BAE Systems says that it is currently hiring hundreds of local candidates for critical roles to accommodate growth, including positions in engineering, finance, and project management.

BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector is a global leader in researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining cutting-edge commercial, defense, and space electronics, with more than 6,000 employees in New Hampshire.