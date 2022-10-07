© BAE Systems

The company says in a press release that half of the facility will be dedicated to manufacturing. The new campus also includes engineering design, laboratory, and office space. The manufacturing facility also offers existing expansion space – ready to take on future growth.

BAE Systems’ Austin employees work on programs in the areas of autonomy, cyber, and sensor development. Work at the site will also focus on new and existing programs including the design, development, and manufacturing of radio frequency and electro-optical/infrared countermeasure systems, as well as aircraft electrification technology.

At the new site, the company has expanded its manufacturing capability with a streamlined design that is easily reconfigurable to match evolving technologies. The new Austin site is part of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. The company says that nearly 700 people are based at the campus, and that it has the goal to eventually double the workforce.