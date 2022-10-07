© DJI

Among the newly added companies we find commercial drone manufacturer, DJI Technology and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

“The Department is determined to highlight and counter the PRC Military-Civil Fusion strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and expertise are acquired and developed by PRC companies, universities, and research programs that appear to be civilian entities,” the US Department of Defense writes in a statement.

Evertiq has previously reported on the US sanctions against Chinese companies. Back in 2019, former US president Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and prohibiting companies from using equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

While the notice about the executive order, or the order itself, never mentioned any specific companies, it did pave the way for a ban on doing business with China’s Huawei. As previously reported, the Chinese company had been accused and charged with stealing confidential information from other companies in the US.



The restrictions placed on Huawei would later be tightened, limiting the company's access to US technology and software. Back in early September 2020, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. And in September of 2022, Nvidia was told to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.